New Auckland police car celebrates diverse communities

Police launched a newly decorated vehicle in Auckland today, dedicated to the city's diverse communities.

The car's livery depicts the word "hello" in 75 different languages and multiple colours.

"We hope this new community car, which is a part of our police fleet, showcases our dedication and commitment to the diverse communities we serve," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

"This car symbolises our ongoing commitment to inclusion, consultation and recruitment by valuing diversity, which is one of our core policing values as an organisation."

The car was launched at Counties Manukau Police Station.

"The Police Ethnic Services team has been identified as requiring a suitable vehicle in line with the Pirihimana (Māori), Va'a (Pasifika) and Rainbow (Pride) vehicles in the police diversity fleet," a police spokesperson said.

"This Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle was selected for the new livery as the community engagement vehicle for Ethnic Services staff based in Tāmaki Makaurau."

It aims to reflect diversity within the police force and show respect to Kiwi communities with English as a second language.

"The vehicle will help increase trust and confidence through inclusion, consultation and recruitment," police said.

"It acknowledges our multicultural communities that live here within our borders.

"This vehicle serves as a tool that will support New Zealand Police when our staff are out engaging with our ethnic communities, which is comprised of over 230 ethnicities."

The car is part of a wider drive to electrify the police fleet.

"An existing electric vehicle from Waitemata District fleet pool was repurposed for this project."