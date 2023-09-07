Entertainment
1News

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:35pm

It stands to reason that as we move towards a cashless society the art of busking has fallen on tough times.

However, bucking the trend is 12-year-old Conal McCaul who showcases his remarkable drumming ability on the streets of Upper Hutt.

Conal has already been busking for years at his local mall, starting when he was just 8 years old.

You can often find him outside the ASB banging out alternative rock classics from the likes of the Foo Fighters, drumming along to the tracks blaring out from his speakers.

He told Seven Sharp his parents bought him a drum kit for his second birthday and he never looked back.

"I just learned from watching videos and listening to songs, I figured it out," Conal said.

His parents Karin Blue and Damian McCaul said he has always been musically talented and also picked up bass and lead guitar during the Covid lockdowns.

Conal said he would love to meet idols Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters and Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"He just decides on the day if he wants to go busking and the main thing I have to do is make sure the battery is on charge," his dad explained.

Conal explained how sometimes elderly ladies have tried to get him to move on, but the show must go on.

His dad Damian joked that he pulls in a better hourly rate from busking than he does from his job.

Watch Julian Lee's Seven Sharp report above to see why McCaul is such a smash hit with shoppers.

EntertainmentMusicWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

The Rolling Stones are back, and they've brought a few famous friends.

6:16am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am

3:18

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Wed, Sep 6

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

Wed, Sep 6

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

38 mins ago

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

9:15pm

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

3:44

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

8:55pm

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

3:46

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

8:45pm

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

0:23

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

8:35pm

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

3:59

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:25pm

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

More from Entertainment

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

At just 12 years old, Conal McCaul has already been busking for years at his local mall.

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am