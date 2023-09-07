World
Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

8:25pm
Daniel Abed Khalife

Daniel Abed Khalife (Source: Associated Press)

An urgent manhunt has been launched for a British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges, who escaped from a prison in southwest London, the country's counterterror police said today.

Police said Daniel Abed Khalife, who has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act, went missing from Wandsworth Prison early on Wednesday (local time).

"We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism command.

Murphy told Sky News that Khalife was dressed in a kitchen uniform of white T-shirt and red checkered trousers at the time of his escape, adding that there is no evidence he is still wearing that outfit. No official explanation of how Khalife escaped was provided.

Murphy said there is no information to suggest that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public but urged anyone who may see him to not approach him.

Police have alerted ports and airports about Khalife's escape.

Khalife, 21, has denied all the charges against him.

