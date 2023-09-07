'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

The star of NZ Opera and Black Grace's (m)Orpheus — described as a dance-opera collision through a Pasifika lens — has opened up about pursuing a career in opera instead of rugby.

Aucklander Samson Setu, 29, grew up in Manurewa dreaming of being a sportsman, later moving to the UK to play rugby.

"Like most Kiwi boys you grow up wanting to be an All Black or a sportsman," Setu told Seven Sharp.

"However, when I came home, I had, I guess, a bit of an epiphany and decided 'you know what, maybe I should give the singing one more shot.'"

"I guess this dream of being an opera singer came to me at a later age," he admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samoan star grew up surrounded by music, with his grandfather being a pastor who sang in church. Setu and his whole family also sang and played instruments during the service.

It wasn't until Setu attended Dilworth School that he found out about the world of classical music, specifically opera.

"At first, I was like 'what the hell is this?' After that initial thought I was like 'wow this is pretty amazing you could sing like that, and you can act like that onstage.'"

One of the people who discovered Setu's natural talents was teacher Claire Caldwell.

"Oh [I'm] unbelievably proud," Caldwell said.

Setu's now internationally trained and has performed all around the world — from London, to New York, to Croatia. Switzerland is his next stop.

"It's been a pretty wild journey but I'm very very grateful to those who've got me to where I am."

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Setu goes back to Europe he is to be the star of (m)Orpheus, a reimagining of Christoph Gluck's 18th-century piece Orpheus and Eurydice.

The Greek tragedy will have a Pasifika twist to it, introducing Samoan dances and traditions to the performance.

"Traditional opera with modern Pacific dance, you can't even imagine — well I couldn't imagine when I heard this at first. But now that I've seen this come to life, I'm like 'wow this is beautiful.'"

(m)Orpheus is on at the ASB Waterfront Theatre until Sunday, September 10. It will then be at The Opera House in Wellington from September 20 to 23.