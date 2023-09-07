11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

An 11-year-old female football player is kicking balls when it comes to this year's AIMS Games.

Joy Alinese has been playing football for three years and is the only girl on the Mahurangi College boys team for this year's championships. For a girl to play with the boys, the team must first get permission from AIMS, which her school obtained.

The 11-year-old told Seven Sharp about when she found out: "I felt really shocked, I went and checked the list, and my name was on it, so I was really, really happy."

Her teammates said Joy brought both skill and generosity to the football pitch.

"Yes! She taught me how to pass straight," one of her teammates exclaimed.

"I try to pass it to her a lot because she is good at shooting."

Another said: "She just taught me how to keep my head high, be strong, be physical and she's always encouraging me which is a great thing."

One theme that ran common was compliments from both kids and adults.

Her coach Sam Bowles said cheekily: "She's probably better than half the boys."

Bowles has had to defend her star player from being nabbed by other coaches.

"I mean we've had people scouting her at the last tournament."

He told Seven Sharp one of the scouters had trained some of "the future Football Ferns who had played in the last World Cup".

The players have also made sure to make her feel like part of the team in their pre-game chant: "One, two, three LIONS! ... let's go boys... and Joy... and Joy!"

It's not only the boys on the team who are Joy's biggest fans, with her parents participating from the sidelines — cheering her on as she goes.

Her mum Josephine Kaggwa said the 11-year-old only came to them to ask about football fees.

"What she really wants from us is the payment. 'Dad, mum have you paid up please?' The moment you have paid up — the rest is hers," she said.

"She's quite organised, she set herself up, and all is good.

"The only thing we have to do is support her."

For the big tournament, her dad gave her some fatherly advice.

"My dad told me before a game starts, I really need to get into the zone, so I try meditating, so when I go on the field, I'm not so shaky."

Tomorrow is the final day of the AIMS Games with Mahurangi College placing 19th equal.