Tiger at Auckland Zoo gives birth to stillborn cub, kills the other

Auckland Zoo's female Sumatran tiger Zayana killed one of her cubs after giving birth on Friday last week.

The zoo announced today that Zayana had given birth to a live cub and then a stillborn cub, later killing the live cub.

Zayana and partner Ramah arrived in Auckland from zoos in the United States as part of a breeding program in November 2022, with Zayana confirmed to be pregnant in July this year.

Auckland Zoo carnivore team leader Lauren Booth said that its not unusual for a tiger mother to kill a cub when only one is born.

"A tiger mother always wants to ensure that the two intensive years of effort and resource she needs to invest in raising offspring (a time during which she cannot reproduce) will benefit her species' population and survival.

"Having a larger litter size offers Sumatran tigers the best chance of successfully rearing young, so when only one cub is born — a vulnerable situation, it’s not unusual for a tiger mother to kill the remaining cub, which is what has happened here."

While it was sad the first breeding was unsuccessful, Booth said that the team observed her demonstrating "some positive mothering behaviours" toward the live cub.

She also said that after an "exhausting couple of days", Zayana is back to her "relaxed self" with plenty of rest and care from zoo staff.

The tiger would soon come back into oestrus — the safest and most optimal time for breeding — and would have another opportunity to be with Ramah again.

Fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild, making them a Critically Endangered species.

There are close to another 400 in zoos global breeding and advocacy programmes.