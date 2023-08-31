New Zealand
Cheeky orangutan sets off fire alarm at Auckland Zoo

55 mins ago
Daya arrived at Auckland Zoo earlier this year.

Daya arrived at Auckland Zoo earlier this year. (Source: Auckland Zoo)

A cheeky orangutan inadvertently set off the sprinkler system and alarm at Auckland Zoo today, causing firefighters to rush to the zoo.

In a statement, Auckland Zoo said one of its female orangutans, Daya, set off the sprinklers inside the South East Asia Jungle Track high canopy habitat.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived at the zoo within minutes and disabled the alarm and sprinklers.

The zoo said there was never any danger to Daya or any of the other orangutans or staff.

"Orangutans are highly intelligent, curious, and dextrous, and the Zoo will be looking into how to prevent this from happening in the future," the zoo said.

Daya is 11 years old and arrived from Ouwehands Zoo in The Netherlands earlier this year.

On the Auckland Zoo website, Daya is described as being a "lovely natured, quite shy and sensitive orangutan".

