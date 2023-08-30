Is August too early to start selling advent calenders?

New Zealand
Christmas is still around three months away but some eagle-eyed shoppers have started to spot festive products on supermarket shelves.

Advent calendars and candy canes have been sighted in Countdown in Auckland's Browns Bay. Some shoppers have even stumbled upon Christmas cake, which is due to expire in September.

One store was selling Christmas cake, which is due to expire next month. (Source: Breakfast)

One store was selling Christmas cake, which is due to expire next month. (Source: Breakfast)

It's raised questions about whether August is too early to start selling Christmas items.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, James Cooper from Why Christmas, one of the biggest websites for the holiday in the world, said it's "far too early".

"I love Christmas far more than the average person, and this is far too early," he said.

He said celebrating too early can ruin the holiday when December rolls around.

"I think it spoils it. Christmas should be a special time, and I think giving it this early kind of just dilutes it.

"When you get to December, you're like 'Christmas, eh whatever'."

He believes commercial interest and the cost of living crisis might have something to do with it.

"You can only spend your money once, and if they think they can tempt you early with Christmas-looking things, I think that's the reason for it."

But he did offer some advice to those who are desperate to celebrate Christmas early.

"Keep it special, but if you want to have a bit of Christmas, why not do it on the 25th of every month."

