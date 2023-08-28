Entertainment
Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

19 mins ago
Mitchel Musso.

Mitchel Musso. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Mitchel Musso has been arrested in Texas - following a row with hotel staff over a bag of crisps.

The 32-year-old former Hannah Montana star was taken into custody by police in Rockwell - a suburb of Dallas - on Saturday night (local time) after employees at a hotel called them to report claims Musso failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Rockwell police said hotel staff ordered the actor to pay for the crisps, but he allegedly became "verbally abusive and walked off".

Officers are said to have found Musso outside the hotel and determined he was under the influence. They are also said to have found several outstanding traffic warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody where he spent a night in the Rockwall County Detention Center.

The website reports he was charged with public intoxication, theft under $100, expired registration, failure to display a driver's licence and violating a promise to appear notice.

He's said to have been released on Sunday on a $1,000 bond for the public intoxication and theft charges as well as $1,080 for the other charges.

Musso is best known for playing Oliver Oken - the best friend of Miley Cyrus' character - in hit TV show Hannah Montana while he also had a voice role in Phineas and Ferb and appeared in Disney XD show Pair of Kings.

He's believed to have suffered some personal problems in the years since shooting to fame on Hannah Montana including a struggle with depression.

In an Instagram post shared in 2021, the actor added before and after photos showing his recovery after going through a particularly tough time.

He wrote: "The one on the left I was 119 pounds sick depressed and broken. The photo on the right is me today 160 pounds mentally and physically rebuilt stronger than I was before. People talk. But proof is in the progress. Don’t let people get you down. These are real results. It starts with you. I am here for you if you need any type of help getting started."

