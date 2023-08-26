World
1News

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

4:03pm
A flight attendant is seen striking a one-legged pose on the plane's wing.

A flight attendant is seen striking a one-legged pose on the plane's wing. (Source: Supplied)

A Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew has got into trouble over a video showing them posing for a photoshoot on the wing of a Boeing 777 plane.

The video, taken this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina shortly before the plane returned to Zurich, was shared online and led to a telling-off for the crew.

A flight attendant is seen striking a one-legged pose on the plane's wing, twirling and dancing around before being joined by another flight attendant by way of the emergency exit door.

"What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening," the airline said of the crew's actions in a statement to Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

The behaviour breached safety and security requirements and "would not be tolerated" Swiss spokesperson Michael Pelzer said. Crew members were only permitted to step onto the wings in an emergency — there were no passengers aboard at the time.

He said the distance of a Boeing 777 wing from the ground is about five metres and a fall from that height would be "devastating".

"In this case, individual crew members failed to act as role models. We cannot approve of this."

According to 20 Minuten, an internal video to Swiss employees made top cabin manager Martin Knuchel's annoyance clear: "Hey guys, I'll be honest. I'm angry and disappointed".

"What if the passengers no longer trust us when they see this video? This has to stop, there must be no more videos."

WorldTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Qantas sued over misleading customers about Covid refunds

Qantas sued over misleading customers about Covid refunds

The airline is alleged to have misled customers about their refund options, withheld funds, and engaged in a "pattern of unconscionable conduct".

Mon, Aug 21

Airline sues to stop consumers who use this trick to save money

Airline sues to stop consumers who use this trick to save money

Generally skiplagging is not illegal, but airlines claim that it violates their policies.

Sat, Aug 19

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

Wed, Aug 16

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Tue, Aug 15

0:27

Unruly man arrested after flight forced back to Sydney

Unruly man arrested after flight forced back to Sydney

Tue, Aug 15

0:25

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

Fiji police boost presence after violent tourist attacks reported

Mon, Aug 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

48 mins ago

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

4:25pm

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

4:03pm

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

3:40pm

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

0:33

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25