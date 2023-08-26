Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

A Swiss International Air Lines cabin crew has got into trouble over a video showing them posing for a photoshoot on the wing of a Boeing 777 plane.

The video, taken this week in Buenos Aires, Argentina shortly before the plane returned to Zurich, was shared online and led to a telling-off for the crew.

A flight attendant is seen striking a one-legged pose on the plane's wing, twirling and dancing around before being joined by another flight attendant by way of the emergency exit door.

"What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening," the airline said of the crew's actions in a statement to Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

The behaviour breached safety and security requirements and "would not be tolerated" Swiss spokesperson Michael Pelzer said. Crew members were only permitted to step onto the wings in an emergency — there were no passengers aboard at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the distance of a Boeing 777 wing from the ground is about five metres and a fall from that height would be "devastating".

"In this case, individual crew members failed to act as role models. We cannot approve of this."

According to 20 Minuten, an internal video to Swiss employees made top cabin manager Martin Knuchel's annoyance clear: "Hey guys, I'll be honest. I'm angry and disappointed".

"What if the passengers no longer trust us when they see this video? This has to stop, there must be no more videos."