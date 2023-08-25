Pacific Update: Outgoing MP’s message for Pasifika

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.
This week, an outgoing MP’s message for Pasifika, and new plane a boost for Tongan tourism sector.
As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.
Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.
This week, an outgoing MP’s message for Pasifika, and new plane a boost for Tongan tourism sector.
As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.
More Stories
More Stories
Popular
Latest
Popular
Latest
SHARE ME