Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

9:37am
Lizzo is reportedly taking legal action against her former backup dancers for "malicious prosecution".

Lizzo is reportedly taking legal action against her former backup dancers for "malicious prosecution".

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe — Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis — as they alleged they were subjected to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

As reported by TMZ, Lizzo's lawyer Marty Singer told the outlet about newly released photos showing the dancers "gleefully revelling" at a topless show in Paris.

He said in a statement to The Independent newspaper that they "intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed".

He added: "The lawsuit is a sham."

In response, the accusers' attorney Neama Rahmani told TMZ: "Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs.

"They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse.

"We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial."

The Truth Hurts hitmaker previously described the aftermath of the accusations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing".

She added that her "work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned", along with her character.

She said on social media: "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She later referenced her own experience with being "body shamed", and further denied allegations.

She added: "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight."

