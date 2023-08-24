Victim of fatal Palmerston North stabbing named

New Zealand
Police have named the man who died in hospital after being stabbed at a Palmerston North home on Monday.

He was 36-year-old Dayne Rademakers.

A homicide investigation was launched immediately after his death.

Central District crime manager Craig Sheridan said investigators are speaking to people present at the address and at nearby properties at the time of the incident to piece together the events that led to Rademakers' death.

A scene examination has also been completed.

Police are looking to hear from anyone who observed people or vehicles in the Clyde Crescent area between 3am and 4:30am on Monday morning.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting the file number 230821/7290.

