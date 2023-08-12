Australia: Cheaper and easier to travel, but is it all better?

Aziz Al Sa’afin has just taken over as TVNZ’s Australia Correspondent, making the move to the lucky country to cover meaningful stories that matter to New Zealanders.

The bird song is notably different here. It’s like comparing the elegant warble of New Zealand’s Tui to the assertive squawk of Australia's White Ibis. But like the birds, each country has its unique song and rhythm, and after leaving my homeland to set foot across the Tasman, the differences have been both enlightening and, at times, surprising.

I should say I have only been a week here but stay with me.

In the supermarket aisles, one can't help but marvel at the prices. Cherry tomatoes are a mere A$1.99 ($2.16) compared to a whopping $9.99 back home. The avocados? Oh, they sing a tune of affordability at A$1.99, making the $4-$6 Kiwi tag sound more like a screech. Queue the house mortgage jokes, but I’m not going to apologise for my love of an avo on toast.

Splits screen showing the difference in price of cherry tomatoes across the Tasman. (Source: 1News)

And then there's the meat. I picked up chicken, beef, and wagu meatballs beautifully priced at A$5 a tray, all thanks to the competitive symphony led by the likes of Aldi. Of course, while the produce is cheap, I've decided to steer clear of mushrooms.

Indeed, the land down under offers a lot more in terms of competition. Not just in the aisles, but across the board. There's a dizzying array of news channels, cafes and furniture stores. I’m yet to break my IKEA virginity, but it’s on the cards. More, in this case, genuinely seems to be better.

The price of supermarket shopping in Sydney is a welcome shock. (Source: 1News)

Shifting the gaze outside, the Australian public transport is nothing short of efficient. The Sydney Metro is a fully-automated, rapid-transit rail system that zips through the city like a maestro leading an orchestra. With trains, light rails, metros, buses, and ferries, it’s harmonious living and working throughout Sydney – I have got lost a few times but I get wherever I need to eventually.

Generally speaking, Sydney’s public transport here gives you the option to live anywhere you want. New Zealand could undoubtedly take a few cues, although the Kiwi population may not warrant such grandeur.

Light rail on George Street, Sydney. (Source: 1News)

Housing crisis

Yet, it's not all harmonious melodies. Sydney has redefined the term 'housing crisis'. While searching for my nest, the notes of high prices hit a shrill pitch. Median rent prices in the inner eastern suburbs sound more like the daunting roar of a didgeridoo than a gentle lullaby – approximately A$550-$750 for what's essentially a converted studio. And prices are set to go up further.

There are also no two ways about it, the city is very gay, both in emotion and sexuality. You would have to be colour blind not to notice the rainbow colours literally on every corner, in every shop, on every road crossing – well not quite, but you get my drift. It instantly struck a chord, I no longer feel like the minority here. It’s hard to believe this New South Wales voted against marriage equality all those years ago.

Oxford St Pride Village during Sydney WorldPride in Darlinghurst, Sydney. (Source: 1News)

And while the constant warmth is an inviting tune after Auckland's frequent rainy refrains, (just 9 rain-free days in Auckland this year!) the implications of climate change, evident in tragic events like the fires in Greece, Spain, and now Hawaii, cast a sombre tone over the otherwise sun-soaked days and what’s to come this summer.

On a brighter note, Sydney promises a cacophony of stories for a journalist like me: the cost of living crisis, controversially the first marae to be built in the city, the AUKUS defence pact, and the looming Voice referendum - the word on the ground already being it is looking unlikely to go through. Whispers are even circulating about a potential snap election next year. And with the El Niño season approaching, bushfire stories will be inevitable.

It's a riveting time for sport as well - the NRL Grand Final (fingers crossed for our Warriors), the Rugby World Cup a few weeks away, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup now in the knockout stages. With the Matildas gearing up to face France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night, with our Football Ferns having made their exit earlier, it's an occasion I've cheekily decided to claim for my new home, much like the PM.

Migration, economy, climate change – both sides of the Tasman have their challenges and stories to tell. But as I take on my role as Australia Correspondent, I am attuned to the changing birdsong, ready to decipher its many notes and narratives.

Whether it's the majestic Tui or the quirky Ibis, every bird, like every story, has its unique charm. And I'm here to tell it.