Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

7:05pm

Australia Post have released a video compilation of their posties being cleaned out on roads while doing their jobs.

It comes with a warning, as the service urges drivers to be on the lookout.

The video shows three separate incidents of posties being bowled over while riding their motorbikes as they attempt to deliver the mail.

9News reports postal workers have suffered broken bones, concussions and cuts, as well as psychological trauma.

"While we want our team to deliver for all Australians, we also want each of them to safely get home to their families at the end of the day," Australia Post safety manager Rod Maule said.

"Safety is our number one priority which is why we've invested millions of dollars into advanced technology and training to keep our team safe on the road.

"But it isn't just up to us – we are asking all drivers to be alert and keep an eye out for our posties, especially over the next few months as we ramp up deliveries in the lead-up to Christmas."

The service urged drivers to check their mirrors and blind spots, and to slow down at roundabouts.

