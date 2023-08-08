Rotorua hapū work with govt to provide ‘naturally’ heated homes

Over the last two months, 15 houses have been opened as part of a new papakāinga development led by hapū Ngāti Uenukukōpako in partnership with the Government.

It's a project iwi trust chair Nireaha Pirika says will provide housing to whānau currently living in emergency accommodation.

"We've made sure that they are all connected in whakapapa through Ngāti Uenukukōpako... and that's a first."

It’s a unique development in that it utilises the geothermal environment underneath the papakāinga to help in providing heat to the houses.

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the addition of new natural heating systems in these houses not only keeps tenants warm, but also drives down carbon emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The core of everything that we, as a Labour Party, believe is that people should be living in warm, dry, secure homes.”

Therma heating design specialist Steve Jarvis said the design is similar to traditional heat pump systems.

“The only difference is instead of using air for that unit, we’re taking ground temperature for that unit, so we’re feeding in water rather than taking in air."

Pirika says the establishment of the papakāinga has been a dream that’s been in the works for almost 13 years.

“What we have started here is something to be proud of, for the hapū.

“We are actually providing for our people... only years will tell, what that effect will be,” Pirika says.

By Ethan Oneroa, Timoti Tiakiwai