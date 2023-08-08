Entertainment
Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

40 mins ago
Former The Smiths frontman Morrissey.

Former The Smiths frontman Morrissey. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

British musician Morrissey has announced a one-off Auckland show to wrap up his latest tour celebrating 40 years in music.

He burst onto the music scene back in 1983 when The Smiths released their first single Hand in Glove.

Morrissey is bringing his latest tour downunder this December, playing a number of shows in Australia before heading to The Civic in Auckland on December 14 for the final show of the tour.

At each show, Morrissey will perform classic songs from throughout his career, including hits from The Smiths.

He recently hit the headlines after lambasting those paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor after her death.

In a post on his website titled You Know I Couldn't Last, Morrissey in part wrote: "She had only so much 'self' to give. She was dropped by her label after selling 7 million albums for them.

"She became crazed, yes, but uninteresting, never. She had done nothing wrong. She had proud vulnerability… and there is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't 'fit in' (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death — when, finally, they can't answer back.

"The cruel playpen of fame gushes with praise for Sinead today… with the usual moronic labels of 'icon' and 'legend'. You praise her now ONLY because it is too late.

"You hadn't the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you."

Tickets for Morrissey's Auckland show go on pre-sale at 9am on Thursday and on-sale to the general public the following day at 9am.

