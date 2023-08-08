New Zealand
Meet Auckland's 10-year-old Pokémon master

8:05pm

While the Pokémon trading card game started as a way for kids to come together and have fun, it’s evolved over the past few decades.

Now, professionals are playing at the highest level, competing in competitions across the world.

And a 10-year-old Kiwi is proving himself to be a Pokémon master on the world stage.

Drake Zhu, from Auckland, will soon be flying to Japan to compete in the Pokémon world championship competition.

He’s already been around the world, competing in junior tournaments and becoming the North American champion.

While the game seems complicated, Drake insists it's pretty simple.

“You need to think ahead a lot and outplay your opponents with what you've got,” he told Seven Sharp.

“Also, this is kind of luck based because if you draw badly, even the best player can lose to a deck that's drawn really badly.”

It all started with one card at five years old.

Drake’s parents had no idea what was coming.

“Initially, we thought this was like chess, like monopoly, we can play at home a little bit,” his dad, Joe Zhu, said.

Now, Pokémon is flying Drake to Japan to compete in the world championship.

“It's going to be really competitive and at a higher level than my usual event,” he said.

“I have a few spicy cards in here that you don't usually see.”

And Dad’s going with him too.

“I almost ran out of annual leave because I have to follow him,” Joe laughed.

