Rugby
1News

Hurricanes lock suspended for a month for smoking cannabis

42 mins ago
Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Isaia Walker-Leawere. (Source: Photosport)

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has served a ban from playing all sports for a month after testing positive for cannabis.

The ban started on 5 July and only recently ended on Saturday, 5 August.

Walker-Leawere was red carded against the Fijian Drua on May 6. As a result, he was considered by the judiciary on May 8 to face no suspension or further sanction and was cleared to play the following week.

Two nights later he joined some non-rugby playing friends for the evening as a chance to "wind down" after everything that had happened over the previous few days.

In the course of that evening, Walker-Leawere smoked some cannabis with his friends.

The following Saturday May 13, he was selected for the anti-doping test and tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive found in cannabis.

He did not even think about the fact he had smoked cannabis some three days earlier. He no longer felt affected by the cannabis and had not consumed it in any way associated with the sport.

To reduce his ban, he entered into a treatment programme to address his substance use following the test.

“Provisions for such substances allow athletes to balance a reduced ban with completion of a substance treatment programme,” a spokesperson for Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ) said.

He was granted the one-month ban on the condition he would complete the programme. If he doesn’t, Walker-Leawere will receive a three-month ban.

“We don’t believe that cannabis is performance-enhancing. Getting Mr Walker-Leawere Substance of Abuse support and back into the sport after serving his sanction is the most practical outcome and supports long-term athlete health and wellbeing,” DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson said.

“We’ve advocated to remove cannabis from the Prohibited List for over 15 years and will continue to do so.

“However, while cannabis remains on the Prohibited List, the best approach to avoiding a positive test is to avoid using it.”

RugbyWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Shields back in Welly with experiences - good and bad - to share

Shields back in Welly with experiences - good and bad - to share

The former England forward has returned to his old stomping ground of Wellington as they begin their NPC title defence this weekend.

Tue, Aug 1

1:45

All Blacks, Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles to retire at end of 2023

All Blacks, Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles to retire at end of 2023

Coles has spent 17 seasons playing top level rugby for Wellington, the Hurricanes, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks.

Thu, Feb 9

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui sung Happy Birthday at Parliament celebration

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui sung Happy Birthday at Parliament celebration

December 13, 2022

1:51

Black Ferns welcomed to Parliament, John Campbell meets players, fans

Black Ferns welcomed to Parliament, John Campbell meets players, fans

December 13, 2022

World Cup-winning Black Ferns to be celebrated at Parliament

World Cup-winning Black Ferns to be celebrated at Parliament

November 21, 2022

1:02

Julian Savea and wife Fatima cap special week with son's birth

Julian Savea and wife Fatima cap special week with son's birth

October 26, 2022

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

0:47

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

17 mins ago

Reality star's conviction for child sex abuse images upheld in court

Reality star's conviction for child sex abuse images upheld in court

31 mins ago

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

2:12

Differences between National, ACT under the microscope

42 mins ago

Hurricanes lock suspended for a month for smoking cannabis

Hurricanes lock suspended for a month for smoking cannabis

5:55pm

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Palmerston North homicide investigation

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

The former The Smiths frontman hit headlines recently after lambasting those paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

1:26pm

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Bryan Randall died on Sunday after a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

10:21am

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

5:00am

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Mon, Aug 7

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Mon, Aug 7