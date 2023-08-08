Gang funeral leaves one person 'behind bars', bikes impounded

One person is "behind bars" and bikes have been impounded as police moved in to intercept gang members riding through Auckland for a funeral today.

Police said "unlawful behaviour" was observed at a Papakura checkpoint as gang members rode into town for the funeral of a former Hells Angels president.

"As a result, two bikes have been impounded and one person is behind bars following a checkpoint in Papakura this afternoon," Inspector Richard Sami said.

"One person was arrested for breaching release conditions."

Bikes impounded by police. (Source: Supplied)

Police also issued a "number of infringements" to those arriving for the funeral.

The NZ Herald earlier reported members of the Head Hunters and Filthy Few joined in the funeral procession for former Hells Angel president Doug Jay.

The convoy first met up in Mt Eden before travelling down the Southern Motorway.

Police said its monitoring operation has "now wound down".