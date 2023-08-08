New Zealand
Auckland home invasion: Person assaulted after demands made

56 mins ago
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A thief allegedly assaulted his victim after making demands during a West Auckland robbery late on Sunday night.

The incident happened on August 6 about 11.50pm at a house on Hobsonville Rd, West Harbour.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo said the victim had disturbed a male burglar inside the house.

"He made a number of demands before assaulting the victim," he said.

"Following this, the offender made off with a number of personal items and accessories from the address.

"The victim received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment."

West Harbour residents who might have information about any suspicious activity before or immediately after the incident are being asked to contact police.

"Police are making inquiries to identify this offender and to hold him to account. We are speaking further to the victim to ascertain a full description of the man," Nimmo said.

"Police are ensuring there is welfare support available to the victim."

Information can be provided on 105 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

