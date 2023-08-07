World
1News

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

11:02am
Melody Felicano Johnson.

Melody Felicano Johnson. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

A US woman is accused of poisoning her husband's coffee every day for months in an attempt to kill him.

Melody Felicano Johnson of Arizona is charged with first-degree attempted murder, attempting to commit aggravated assault and poisoning food or drink, CNN reports.

Court documents show her husband Roby Johnson began noticing a foul taste in his coffee in March.

Roby is in the US Air Force and the pair were stationed in Germany at the time.

They were living together with their child but going through a divorce.

After noticing the taste, Roby Johnson tested the coffee and found "high levels of chlorine", the court documents said.

He pretended to keep drinking the coffee so he could buy time to file a police report, the court documents said, adding that he allegedly used a hidden camera to film his wife pouring an unknown substance into the coffee.

When the couple returned to the US, Roby Johnson said he ramped up his hidden camera operation, filming his wife "take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker" over several days.

He reportedly "believes she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits".

Melody Johnson has pleaded not guilty.

