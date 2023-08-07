Teens caught red-handed stealing car in Auckland's Remuera

Five teenagers have been arrested after they were caught in the act stealing a car in Auckland's Remuera overnight.

Police responded to the incident on Green Lane East about 1.30am, after a call from the victim. An Eagle helicopter was sent out.

"Eagle observed the vehicle driving through Glen Innes and Panmure before it was abandoned in Jellicoe Rd," police said.

"The vehicle's two occupants were picked up by another stolen vehicle before it was dumped in Winhall Rise, Remuera."

Inspector Jim Wilson said the five youths, aged 14 to 17, then fled into nearby bushes and properties.

"A dog unit was deployed to the scene and carried out extensive enquiries to locate the group," he said.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of offending."

The arrests follow two other fleeing driver incidents in Auckland overnight.

Three youths were arrested after they were spotted driving through Onehunga at high speed with a blown tyre, while four others were arrested after two males reportedly tried to steal a number plate off a parked vehicle in Māngere Bridge.