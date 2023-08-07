Spirit of Adventure recruitment stunted by youth anxiety

Every year, 1200 young people board the Spirit of New Zealand to push themselves out of their comfort zones — but now, in a world with Covid, it is becoming even more challenging for some.

Spirit of Adventure Trust CEO Bruce Pilbrow told 1News his team had seen more young people than ever struggle aboard the ship during its 10-day development voyage.

" We're seeing more kids that can't cope, we're seeing a massive rise in anxiety, and now they're gonna face some real challenges," he said.

"[Activities like] climbing the mast or going for 6.30 in the morning swims, it's really healthy for them, but we're finding their resilience is less."

Pilbrow said more teens are being sent home than ever before, adding a "massive rise in poor behaviour onboard" has been challenging for his team.

Brianna Bowmar, a sailor on the ship, said her trainee group saw three girls go home early "because they couldn't cope with the difference of the lifestyle".

After once having a waiting list, the Spirit of New Zealand now must actively seek out young people to board the ship, as anxiety — and needing to catch up after missing so much school in recent years — keeps them anchored down.

Recreation Aotearoa chief executive Sarah Murray told 1News the programme is not alone in needing to change how it engages young people with physical activities and outdoor experiences.

"We're seeing in some of the data and trends that have emerged since Covid [that] people are under immense pressure and struggling to prioritise their own physical well being," she said.

Pilbrow said the lessons learned from the courses Spirit of Adventure Trust runs are more important than ever for young people.