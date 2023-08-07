'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

A backpack full of spider monkeys have been saved from a smuggling operation by a team of surprised US Border Patrol agents.

The seven animals were found after a man was arrested at the border in Texas.

He was allegedly trying to smuggle them in from Mexico.

"Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!" US Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector wrote on Facebook alongside a video of the tiny primates.

"Aww, poor babies," an agent can be heard saying in the clip.

The animals were turned over to the US Fish and Wildlife Department.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources notes at least six of the spider monkey species in Central and South America are endangered.