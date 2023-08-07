World
1News

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

1:24pm

A backpack full of spider monkeys have been saved from a smuggling operation by a team of surprised US Border Patrol agents.

The seven animals were found after a man was arrested at the border in Texas.

He was allegedly trying to smuggle them in from Mexico.

"Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals!" US Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector wrote on Facebook alongside a video of the tiny primates.

"Aww, poor babies," an agent can be heard saying in the clip.

The animals were turned over to the US Fish and Wildlife Department.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources notes at least six of the spider monkey species in Central and South America are endangered.

WorldAnimalsNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

Roby Johnson said he pretended to keep drinking the coffee so he could buy time to file a police report.

11:02am

Bear escapes from cargo hold of plane in Dubai, passengers growl

Bear escapes from cargo hold of plane in Dubai, passengers growl

Authorities dispatched specialists to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

6:40am

US man bitten on head by bear during attack in garage

US man bitten on head by bear during attack in garage

8:37pm

'Help me, Jesus!': Snake falls on US woman, both attacked by hawk

'Help me, Jesus!': Snake falls on US woman, both attacked by hawk

5:54pm

Mitch McConnell's health questioned as he gives speech in home state

Mitch McConnell's health questioned as he gives speech in home state

Sun, Aug 6

0:55

Boy, 6, severely injured after apparent fall from US rollercoaster

Boy, 6, severely injured after apparent fall from US rollercoaster

Sun, Aug 6

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins, Verrall speak at post-Cabinet news conference

LIVE: Hipkins, Verrall speak at post-Cabinet news conference

24 mins ago

'Desex your damn dog': Plea after 10 puppies found dumped in rubbish

'Desex your damn dog': Plea after 10 puppies found dumped in rubbish

41 mins ago

Nurses accept pay offer from Te Whatu Ora, strike won't go ahead

Nurses accept pay offer from Te Whatu Ora, strike won't go ahead

59 mins ago

'Sub-zero lows' on way for some as wintry blast moves up country

'Sub-zero lows' on way for some as wintry blast moves up country

2:00pm

Midwives' failures could have 'profound impact' on baby's health

Midwives' failures could have 'profound impact' on baby's health

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5