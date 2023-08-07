Auckland car fire: Southwestern Motorway delays expected

Authorities are warning commuters to "take extra care" on part of Auckland's Southwestern Motorway after a car caught fire early this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said around 7am that the location had now been "made safe" but that the left lane was still blocked for vehicles heading northbound away from the airport.

The fire is on the road link between SH20A and SH20 near George Bolt Memorial Dr.

"This location now made safe with the left lane still blocked awaiting tow services.

"Delays northbound through the area are minimal. Take extra care until fully cleared."

Earlier, the agency had warned of delays "until emergency services can make the location safe to pass".

"A car fire is blocking the left northbound lane on the link from State Highway 20A (George Bolt Memorial Dr) to State Highway 20 (Southwestern Motorway) northbound."