Uber driver stabs LA couple for vomiting in car

12:40pm
Uber headquarters (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A couple, who was allegedly stabbed by an Uber driver after one of them vomited in her car, are now suing the ridesharing company in Los Angeles, local media reports.

The plaintiffs, who have three children, say they suffer from physical and emotional scars and have lost their enjoyment of life, according to Fox 11 News Los Angeles.

Lilit Hakobyan and Khachatur Aspoyan, a married couple, have filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc in the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the TV station.

The lawsuit alleges assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligent hiring, retention, supervision and training.

The couple is reportedly seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The incident allegedly happened on September 25 last year, when the couple were on their way home after a night out with friends.

The couple reportedly apologised to the driver and offered to pay for the cleaning, but the driver “became extremely aggressive” and refused to take them home, according to the lawsuit, as reported by local media.

“Plaintiffs protested and begged the driver take them to their destination and ensured that the driver would be adequately compensated for her troubles,” the lawsuit stated.

According to Fox 11 News, the lawsuit alleges the driver then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her passengers multiple times.

The lawsuit claims that the couple has suffered from permanent skin scarring, emotional distress, loss of self-esteem and inability to perform daily activities since the attack.

The lawsuit reportedly added that the couple have been deprived of "the full enjoyment of life".

