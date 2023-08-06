Inmate hospitalised after Auckland Prison assault

An inmate at Auckland Prison in Pāremoremo has been hospitalised after an alleged prisoner on prisoner assault this afternoon.

Uila Kirifi, acting prison director, confirmed the incident.

"Police have been notified. Corrections will also carry out a review into the incident, and will ensure all evidence is provided to police," he said, adding violence is "not tolerated" at the facility.

"Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges."

Police were advised of the assault about 4.10pm today, a spokesperson said, adding the person's injuries were moderate.

"Prisons can be volatile environments, and we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners," Kirifi said. "Auckland Prison accommodates the country's most dangerous and volatile people.

"Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning.

"Over 80 percent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories."