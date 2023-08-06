New Zealand
1News

Inmate hospitalised after Auckland Prison assault

9:17pm
Police were advised of the assault about 4.10pm today, a spokesperson said, adding the person's injuries were moderate.

Police were advised of the assault about 4.10pm today, a spokesperson said, adding the person's injuries were moderate. (Source: 1News)

An inmate at Auckland Prison in Pāremoremo has been hospitalised after an alleged prisoner on prisoner assault this afternoon.

Uila Kirifi, acting prison director, confirmed the incident.

"Police have been notified. Corrections will also carry out a review into the incident, and will ensure all evidence is provided to police," he said, adding violence is "not tolerated" at the facility.

"Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges."

Police were advised of the assault about 4.10pm today, a spokesperson said, adding the person's injuries were moderate.

"Prisons can be volatile environments, and we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners," Kirifi said. "Auckland Prison accommodates the country's most dangerous and volatile people.

"Many prisoners have long histories of antisocial behaviour, and can behave unpredictably and act without warning.

"Over 80 percent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Person dies after Palmerston North shooting, offender sought

Person dies after Palmerston North shooting, offender sought

Officers were called to an address on Croydon Ave in Highbury about 2.35pm.

5:12pm

$45bn Auckland tunnels plan: 'Money apparently grows on roads'

$45bn Auckland tunnels plan: 'Money apparently grows on roads'

National's transport spokesperson said Labour is focused on "endless announcements".

4:45pm

4:37

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

Progress made on Auckland, Tairāwhiti cyclone buyouts - Robertson

3:54pm

21:39

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

10:57am

4:37

Auckland Council launches tool for residents to check flood risk

Auckland Council launches tool for residents to check flood risk

9:15am

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

Sat, Aug 5

Latest

Popular

9:55pm

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months old

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months old

9:31pm

Hiroshima marks 78th anniversary of catastrophic atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 78th anniversary of catastrophic atomic bombing

9:17pm

Inmate hospitalised after Auckland Prison assault

Inmate hospitalised after Auckland Prison assault

8:37pm

US man bitten on head by bear during attack in garage

US man bitten on head by bear during attack in garage

7:57pm

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

18:51

Young Māori physicist seeking to harness power of the stars

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5