Google Street View car leads cops on 160km/h chase in front of school

12:16pm
Ferguson allegedly told the officer that he worked for Google and was “scared to stop.”

Ferguson allegedly told the officer that he worked for Google and was “scared to stop.” (Source: Supplied)

A Florida man driving a Google Maps Street View car led police on a wild chase at speeds exceeding 160km/h, all with a 360-degree camera mounted on his car roof.

He was arrested after crashing into a creek in the state of Indiana. The man, identified as Coleman Ferguson, is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday night (local time), when a police officer spotted a car with Google Maps Street View logos and cameras speeding past a local high school.

The officer said the car was going “well over 100 miles per hour” (160km/h) and passing several other vehicles, according to a post by the Middletown Police Department.

The officer tried to catch up with the car, but Ferguson allegedly refused to stop and then ran a red light.

He then lost control of the car and drove through a yard before ending up in a creek.

Ferguson then allegedly told the officer that he worked for Google and was “scared to stop”. He was first taken to hospital, and then later the local jail.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said: “We partner with contractors to drive and collect imagery.

"We take the safety of our Street View operations very seriously, and we're committed to working with the contracted company and local authorities to ensure the proper actions are taken to address this situation."

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

