Re: News

re-news

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

By Maggie Shui, Re: News
6:00am
Strippers say they've seen a steady decrease in paying customers.

Strippers say they've seen a steady decrease in paying customers. (Source: istock.com)

On a good night, dancing at a strip club feels extremely meditative for Katie.

There’s a blissful alchemy that happens, she says, when the music’s just right and “people’s energies are good”.

“I’ll be feeling my body a lot more – not in a sexual sense, but a sort of spiritual sense.”

Good nights look like customers engaging with the dancers, bringing an open and fun energy and, of course, tipping and paying for services.

But Katie, who is going by a pseudonym for her privacy, says that from her perspective it seems people are less willing to pay for these services than they used to be.

Katie has been a stripper for seven years and during this time, she’s seen a “steady decrease over every given year” with the second lockdown prompting the biggest dip in paying customers.

Nikki, a stripper in Tāmaki Makaurau, joined the industry three years ago and says it seems clubs never fully recovered from that Covid era.

Her coworkers who’d been working longer told her they used to need brooms and buckets to pick up all the money.

“There were just so many tips, they couldn’t even hold it in their bags. It isn’t the crazy sort of nights it used to be.”

Is tipping culture changing?

As strippers, Katie and Nikki make all their money from tips on the main floor and private dances where customers book them for a private room.

The club makes its income from the entry fee and drinks which strippers don’t typically get a cut of.

Many clubs also take a percentage of strippers’ earnings, a percentage that has increased over time.

So when a clubgoer comes just to have a drink and watch performances without tipping, the club can still make money from that customer’s entry fee and drink. The dancer who’s providing the entertainment typically gets nothing.

When workers this year challenged a new contract at Calendar Girls in Pōneke that reduced their share from 60% to 50%, they were swiftly let go.

This led to the formation of Fired Up Stilettos, a collective advocating for the rights of adult entertainment workers, and a reckoning with unjust working conditions and wage theft in the industry.

Katie says it’s become more common for her to see people at the club not tipping or booking a private dance.

Private dances now seem to be considered more of a “luxury” whereas they were once “part of the overall experience in the clubs”, Katie says.

Nikki says it feels like “tipping culture has disappeared”.

Sometimes it feels like “people taking the piss. They can come in for a drink and watch for free and kind of get away with it”, she says.

Katie says that when this is the energy people are bringing to the club, it can leave workers like her feeling deflated.

“We're putting in work to try and provide the service that we're providing, and in turn have kind of been made to feel stupid for it.”

Alana Winn, a stripper and adult film star, says when people aren’t tipping or booking dances, it’s because they don’t understand “club etiquette”.

“There are people who are regulars and they know how to have a good experience. They know they're going to have to be providing tips.”

Nikki says tipping is more common at the club she’s currently working at compared to other clubs – and it’s because management actively encourages people to withdraw tips when they pay their entry fee.

She suggests clubs could introduce a minimum amount customers need to withdraw for tipping to help set the standard for club etiquette.

Strippers are working for themselves

Nikki and her coworkers went into “survival mode” when Covid lockdowns left the industry struggling.

“I was like, okay, we've got to figure out a plan.”

The situation encouraged Nikki to try private bookings like birthdays and stag-dos outside of the club.

A year ago, she started an Onlyfans and is now looking to further develop her online work.

Sex workers’ rights activist Dame Catherine Healy says Covid accelerated the growth of the online adult entertainment space and resulted in more people “choosing to work individually, managing themselves, looking for different outlets”.

However she says it can be tricky for strippers who are often dependent on clubs for business.

“It's a formula that has been around for a long, long time.”

While Nikki’s pivot into private bookings came out of necessity, she says she now enjoys the control she has over her own work.

But securing the bookings can take a bit more hustle than working at the club where, despite there being quiet nights, people are coming to you.

However she says she likes the “freedom of not having to be in the club all night and cash out and give a cut to everybody”.

“In an ideal world, if clubs were full and going crazy it'd be amazing to be able to turn up every weekend and get your bag, but we’ve had to adapt.”

The future of strip clubs

Alana has had a successful three-year career so far working in clubs and online.

She hasn’t experienced the downturn Katie and Nikki have observed.

Alana says there are parts of the strip club experience that will always be relevant.

“I think the people that come to clubs are the kind of people that like to go out often with their friends. They're the people that like to indulge in other things like alcohol and drugs.

“And there's never going to be a decline in those things. And so when these people are all together, they're wanting to celebrate.”

And the strip club is a place to do that.

While Katie was considering dipping out of the industry at the start of the year, she’s now found a club where she’s making a comfortable living.

She got into stripping through her love of dance, and learning that she really excelled at performing.

For her, it’s been a rewarding career that she hopes to continue.

“Being able to feel the energy of the room when I’m giving a good performance, it's not really about the money at that moment for me, but just having a really, really good time,” she says.

“And over the years as my anxiety decreased around people, I found I love learning about people. I'm on the spectrum, so it's given me a lot of ability to understand people and grow myself.”

New ZealandEmploymentSocial IssuesRe: News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Julian Batchelor under investigation over anti-co-governance pamphlets

Julian Batchelor under investigation over anti-co-governance pamphlets

The Electoral Commission says the material could be considered election advertising, and may earn Batchelor a hefty fine.

7:27pm

3:55

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Overarching national spy agency 'not far off', Govt says

Following the 2019 Christchurch Mosque attack, a Royal Commission made the establishment of an overarching security agency a top recommendation.

1:53pm

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

'Stop being so polite about it', family violence expert says

Sat, Aug 5

3:23

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

Sat, Aug 5

Workforce suffering from 'Covid hangover' as burnout remains high

Workforce suffering from 'Covid hangover' as burnout remains high

Fri, Aug 4

6:40

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

Thu, Aug 3

2:05

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

6:19

Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

16 mins ago

BREAKING

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

4:42

Govt announces $35b mega-plan for new Auckland harbour crossing

42 mins ago

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for corruption

10:06am

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

21:39

Robertson on GST-free food: 'Boondoggles can be worked through'

10:04am

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Hipkins reveals plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

The actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

9:56pm

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Sat, Aug 5