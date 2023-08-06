Boy, 6, severely injured after apparent fall from US rollercoaster

A six-year-old boy in Florida was left severely injured after apparently falling six metres from a rollercoaster ride.

The incident happened Friday (local time) after the child rode the Galaxy Spin rollercoaster at a Fun Spot America theme park in Kissimmee, about 35km south of Orlando.

The child was transported to an Orlando Hospital, Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino told CNN in a statement.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track, which was approximately 20 feet (six metres) above,” he said.

On its website, the theme park describes the Galaxy Spin rollercoaster as a "wild-mouse-style" ride involving "sharp and tight corners" and "heavy G forces".

Fun Spot America, which operates theme parks in Florida and Georgia, said it was working with police and the ride's manufacturer on an investigation.

It said the US Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the Galaxy Spin ride and found it to be in "normal operating condition," but it will remain closed pending the investigation.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” Fun Spot America said in a statement.