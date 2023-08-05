New Zealand
One ticket wins $1 million as Lotto Powerball rolls over again

9:00pm
Lotto winners room.

One ticket won $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw as Powerball rolled over again.

The winning numbers were: 18, 23, 24, 26, 28, 32 Bonus 16 Powerball 01.

One ticket struck Lotto's First Division top prize taking home $1 million. The ticket was sold at Auckland's Avondale Foodmarket.

Twenty-five tickets won Lotto Second Division each taking home $17,282.

The winning Strike numbers were: 24, 18, 28, 32.

One ticket won Strike's top prize, claiming $200,000. That ticket was also sold to an Auckland player, this time on MyLotto.

Powerball will jackpot to $30 million for the next draw on Wednesday night.

