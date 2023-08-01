Te Mātārae i Ōrehu leader retires haka group

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu, one of the country's top kapa haka, has announced its retirement as leader Wetini Mitai-Ngatai calls it a day.

"Kua whakamoea e au te kaupapa. Kua koroua haere pea, koinā pea te kōrero. Kua ngenge. Kua 30 tau ki tēnei hīkoi. Kua titiro ki ngā mokopuna, ki ngā tamarki e tipu haere nei, pēhea te whakatō ai ngā kākano ki a rātou ka pau taku wā (I've retired the group. [Perhaps] I've gotten old, that could be the truth. I'm tired. It's been a 30-year journey. I look at my mokopuna, the children growing up, and how I can pass on what I know in the time I have left)," Mitai-Ngatai said.

Established in 1994 by renowned Te Arawa tohunga Irirangi Tiakiawa, the Rotorua-based group is well-known for their highly-intensive performances and prowess in Māori weaponry. They often feature in the top five groups at Te Matatini, pulling off show-stopping items that wowed the crowd.

They were last crowned champions in 2011.

Speaking to Te Karere, Mitai-Ngatai revealed he's long reflected on stepping down since the death of some key group members, such as the late formidable Taini Morrison who led the group alongside him for many years. He also spoke of Talei Morrison, who went public with her fight against cervical cancer, launching one of the most successful Māori health campaigns in Smear Your Mea. Mitai-Ngatai also spoke about his first wife Rachel, one of his greatest supporters.

He's philosophical about whether the group can return, but said if it does, he believes one of his sons can take up the mantle.

"Mā wai te rōpū e hari āpōpō? Ākene pea mā tētahi o aku tama. Ko Te Pō tērā, engari kāre ia i te whakapono. Ā tōna wā. Engari kei a ia ngā pūkenga, ngā pūmanawa, me ngā rawa, ngā taonga (Who will carry the group on into the future? Perhaps one of my sons, Te Pō, but he doesn't believe [he's up to it]. Only time will tell. But he has the skills, the talent, the resources, and gifts).

"Kua oti i au taku ōati ki taku pāpā, nāna te rōpū i tīmata, a Te Irirangi. Mea atu ahau ka whakapau kaha, i tēnei wā kua pau kē te kaha! (I've fulfilled my oath to my elder, Te Irirangi, he was the person who started this group. I said I'd give it my all and I've given it my all!)."

By Mariana Whareaitu