First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

By Cushla Norman, 1News Reporter
7:12pm
A group of feral goats. (Source: 1News)

Feral goats are in the sights of hunters over the next few months as the first nationwide hunting competition kicks off today.

The event is organised by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Deerstalkers Association to reduce goat numbers and the damage they cause to the environment.

It's not known how many wild goats there are but DOC believes there are several hundred thousand roaming across 15% of New Zealand.

They are a threat to native plants as they can quickly destroy vegetation, strip bark and eat seedlings.

"Collectively they can have a massive impact to native plants and habitats, but also farmlands," DOC's national programmes director Ben Reddiex said.

DOC spent more than $5 million last year culling goats, but if numbers aren't controlled their population can double every two years.

"The Department of Conservation has recently ramped up its control efforts, and we undertake control in just over 1 million hectares of public conservation land," Reddiex said.

"This competition nicely complements that work."

Hunters are encouraged to take the tails of the goats they shoot. Every tail entered has the chance to win $50,000 in spot prizes donated by the hunting sector.

Deerstalkers Association chief executive Gwyn Thurlow said it's a "win-win" for hunting and conservation.

"So we get a hunting opportunity, we get to raise awareness and we get a competition with some great prizes. And DOC get to mobilise the hunting workforce that are out there hunting," she said.

Those keen to compete will need a firearms licence and permission from landowners.

