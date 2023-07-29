Business
Associated Press

'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring investigation

4:38pm
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by Elon Musk.

A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign that was installed today on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Tuesday from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.

The "X" logo seen from the street, the old iconic bird logo seen in the bottom-right.

The "X" logo seen from the street, the old iconic bird logo seen in the bottom-right. (Source: Associated Press)

Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said today.

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said in an email.

Musk unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for NZ$71.4 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Tuesday.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October.

One of his children is called “X,” the child’s actual name being a collection of letters and symbols.

This morning, a worker on a lift machine made adjustments to the sign and then left.

WorldNorth AmericaTechnologyBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Carlee Russell charged for fabricating kidnapping story

Carlee Russell charged for fabricating kidnapping story

The 25-year-old was charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

3:01pm

Biden publicly acknowledges granddaughter for first time

Biden publicly acknowledges granddaughter for first time

The four-year-old girl, fathered by his son Hunter with Arkansas woman Lunden Roberts is the US President's seventh grandchild.

1:06pm

US cop who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment

US cop who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment

12:42pm

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after Ye breakup

10:00am

Woman jailed for stealing almost $5 mil from Holocaust survivor

Woman jailed for stealing almost $5 mil from Holocaust survivor

7:30am

Remains identified as teen victim of infamous late US serial killer

Remains identified as teen victim of infamous late US serial killer

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

8 mins ago

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

44 mins ago

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

0:45

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

5:24pm

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

5:07pm

Queensland light plane aborted landing before fatal runway crash

Queensland light plane aborted landing before fatal runway crash

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6