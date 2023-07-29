Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

A man has been taken into custody following separate assaults and disorderly behaviour in Waihi, resulting in two injured people.

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in Waihi at around 11am this morning who assaulted one person at a commercial premises on Tauranga Rd and another person on Montrose Rd.

"One person received minor to moderate injuries and one person received moderate to serious injuries after being assaulted," a spokesperson told 1News.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the Tauranga Rd incident and transported a patient in a "serious condition" to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.

Police also received reports of wilful damage, including a broken window and a broken security camera that had been thrown.

"The man was arrested on the intersection of Gilmour street an Johnston Street around 11:30am after attempting to flee police on foot," the spokesperson continued.

"The 24-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court next week. Charges are being considered."