Ko falls down Evian Championship leaderboard with rough round

Lydia Ko has fallen off the pace at the fourth LPGA major of the year with a dismal second round in the Evian Championship in France.

Ko was right in the mix after the opening round with an impressive blemish-free 66 to sit just two shots off the lead but a second round 76 has seen her fall to a tie for 22nd at Evian-les-Bains.

The tough day started at the very beginning of the round when Ko bogeyed the first and third holes before adding a triple bogey on the par-three fifth.

A pair of birdies on the back nine were also offset by back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th.

Ko's round leaves her at even-par, seven shots behind new leader Celine Boutier.

The 29-year-old Boutier, who was also two shots off the lead heading into the second round, is looking to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“It's really great to feel the support from the fans when you play some good shots and some good putts go in,” Boutier said. “This kind of support used to put me under pressure in the past, and I didn't cope well with it, but this year I'm trying to stay very relaxed.”

Her solid round kept her narrowly ahead of Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who carded 67, and Japan's Yuka Saso (69), in a tie for second.

They are one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan (67), Mexico's Gaby Lopez (68) and American Alison Lee (71).