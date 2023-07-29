Rugby
Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

5:24pm
Fiji's Semi Radradra. (Source: Getty)

Fiji have continued an encouraging buildup to the Rugby World Cup with a 33-19 win over Samoa in Apia.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere, who had a fine season for the Drua in Super Rugby, opened the scoring with a quickly-taken penalty in the seventh minute and added a second try 10 minutes later off the back of a rolling maul.

In between his scores, centre Iosefo Masi grabbed a try on debut off a flick pass from his skipper Semi Radradra to help the visitors to a 17-0 lead inside the opening quarter.

Samoa, who beat Japan in the opening round of the Pacific Nations Cup competition last week and gave a debut to former All Blacks flanker Steve Luatua, finally got on the board with a try from former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano after 20 minutes.

A streak down the touchline for a try from winger Selestino Ravutaumada and two penalties from flyhalf Caleb Muntz, however, gave the Fijians a 30-5 cushion at halftime.

The home side grabbed the momentum as rain started falling in the Samoan capital in the second half with winger Tumua Manu and skipper Fritz Lee scoring tries to cut the deficit to 33-19 just after the hour mark.

Samoa kept hammering away at the Fiji defensive line as conditions deteriorated further but the visitors held them out for a second bonus-point victory in two weeks after their opening 36-20 victory over Tonga last Saturday.

The win kept Fiji top of the Pacific Nations Cup standings on 10 points ahead of Samoa on four before they make the trip to Japan for next week's final round of the four-team competition.

"It was a pretty good game today," said Radradra. "The first half we really did well, but we let them come back in the second. Hopefully we can make some improvements for next week."

Lee said Manu Samoa would learn plenty from the contest.

"There's a lot of things to work on but there's definitely a lot of positives as well," the number eight said.

"We've got to move on towards the World Cup and we look forward to playing next week (against Tonga)."

RugbyPacific Islands

