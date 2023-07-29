Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

New Zealand's Steven Alker rose to the top of the leaderboard at The Senior Open Championship amid tougher conditions on Saturday, carrying a one-shot lead into the weekend at Bridgend, Wales.

Alker celebrated his 52nd birthday by shooting a three-under-par 68 to get to four-under 138 through two rounds at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.

He's was the only player to shoot under par both days.

Alker is one stroke better than Germany's Alex Cejka, who remained in second place with an even-par 71. Scotland's Greig Hutcheon posted a 68 to climb to third place at two-under.

Paul Lawrie of Scotland (71 Friday), Anders Hansen of Denmark (69), Vijay Singh of Fiji (72) and Englishman Paul Broadhurst (71) are tied at 1 under.

Alker burst onto the PGA Tour Champions scene in late 2021 and has won six tournaments on the 50-and-older circuit, including one major, the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

He's playing Royal Porthcawl for the first time this week.

"I think the big thing is off the tee," Alker said.

"Obviously if you're in the bunkers you're penalized, so a lot of different clubs off the tee. I think I've hit everything in my bag this week, and that's the sign of a good golf course, when you're hitting every club in your bag. Getting in the fairways is the key, and then trying to take the flag if it's available."

He made two birdies on the front nine, bounced back from his only bogey with a birdie at No. 11 and birdied the par-5 finishing hole to turn in one of the best scores of the day.

"It was actually fun, it was enjoyable," Alker said. "I love playing links golf and I'm kind of relishing it, to be honest."

