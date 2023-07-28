Public toilet, skate park damaged in Manawatū arsons

Police are investigating following a series of arsons which damaged a public toilet and a skate park in Ashhurst, Manawatū this week.

On Tuesday, July 25, Manawatū Police were called after a public toilet on the corner of Guildford St and Winchester St "was the subject of an arson" sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

The toilet was targeted again overnight on Wednesday, July 26.

It was followed by a third fire at the same facility this morning, along with another fire at the Ashhurst Skate Park.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and following positive lines of inquiry.

"We are working to hold the offender(s) to account and seek costs for damage caused," police said.

"As part of our enquiries, we are appealing for any information from the public."