Lydia Ko makes strong start at latest LPGA major

Lydia Ko has made a strong start to the fourth major of the year, the Evian Championship in France, to sit just two shots shy of the pace.

South Africa's Paula Reto shot an opening round seven-under 64 to build a lead over four players including Ko, who carded a bogey-free 66 to ensure she is well placed before round two at Evian-les-Bains.

Ko is alongside American Alison Lee, Thailand's Wichanee Meechai and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier.

The 26-year-old has been looking for a return to form after failing to improve on her season-opening top-10 finish in February with a tie for 31st her best result since.

That isn't to say this morning's round was smooth sailing either with the World No.3 needing to use all of her skills on the front nine to save par on multiple holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It certainly wasn't easy today," Ko said.

"I was scrambling to make pars on the front nine, but I was good at getting out of trouble.

"Sometime par saves are the momentum to start making some birdies and it was nice to make a few on the back nine and finish off with one at the last.

"Hopefully, it will not be such a shaky start tomorrow."

Just ahead of her, Reto carded eight birdies to offset her lone bogey for the round.

"This golf course is so fun and the views and everything, it's just awesome to be here," Reto said. "... You never know out here with this golf course. Anything is possible. You just got to give yourself the best opportunity to make par and birdie."

It's a process Ko knows all too well, having won the Evian Championship in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've played this golf course with some of the best ball striking, some of my worst ball striking, and I think because of that, I feel like I've played it in a lot of different spots here," she said.

"I think the longer you play at a golf course you realize like you make so many different memories, whether it's good or bad, and I think I try and draw on the good memories."