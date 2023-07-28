New Zealand
Countdown toilet paper fire being treated as suspicious - police

12:54pm
Fire in toilet paper aisle at Mount Wellington Countdown.

Fire in toilet paper aisle at Mount Wellington Countdown. (Source: TikTok/@blaze6412)

A fire in the aisle of an Auckland Countdown is being treated as suspicious by police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the Mt Wellington store around 6.11pm last night.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was in one of the aisles, with smoke filling the building.

Police said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The fire is being treated as "suspicious" according to police and an investigation is underway.

Firefighters respond at the Mt Wellington Countdown.

Firefighters respond at the Mt Wellington Countdown. (Source: Darren Masters )

Footage of the fire posted to TikTok shows it started in the toilet paper aisle.

Staff can be seen rushing in to use a fire extinguisher on the quickly growing blaze.

