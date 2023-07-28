World
Arrest warrant for man over Queensland cliff murder 26 years ago

55 mins ago
Keith Lees.

Keith Lees. (Source: Supplied)

An arrest warrant has been issued for the former partner of a woman found dead at the bottom of a Queensland cliff in 1997.

Queensland police are hunting for Keith Lees, 70, who was last seen in Portland, Victoria last month after a visit from detectives.

Police allege after speaking with detectives, his vehicle was located eight-and-a-half hours later abandoned at Cape Nelson Lighthouse, which prompted a land and air search.

They allege Lees provided a false name when spoken to by police later that day at Port Fairy.

Investigations showed Mr Lees was seen at a Waurn Ponds shopping centre on June 27 where he bought new clothes, before being sighted leaving Shepparton train station.

Authorities believe Lees could still be in Victoria or has travelled interstate.

He is wanted over the murder of Meaghan Louise Rose, whose body was discovered at the bottom of Point Cartwright Cliffs at Mooloolaba 26 years ago.

Her death was originally ruled a suicide but the case was re-opened in 2009.

Ms Rose had moved from Victoria to Queensland with Mr Lees, who was more than 20 years older than her. The couple moved to the Sunshine Coast with his young son.

Once there, a life insurance policy was taken out for Ms Rose with a clause that it had to run for 13 months before coverage applied in the case of suicide.

She was found dead 13 months and three days later and a NZ$219,000 payout was claimed.

A NZ$541,000 reward stands for information that helps police apprehend Mr Lees.

People are asked not to approach him and call triple zero if he is identified.

Lees is of medium build, about 170cm tall and has grey receding hair.

