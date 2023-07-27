World
Teen who went missing 4 years ago turns up in small US town

31 mins ago
Recent image of Alicia Navarro.

Recent image of Alicia Navarro. (Source: Glendale Police.)

A teenage girl who went missing four years ago has turned up in a small Montana, US, town safe and well.

Alicia Navarro disappeared from Arizona in 2019 when she was just 14 years old.

According to reporting from BNO News, her mother found a note stating: "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry. — Alicia."

At the time her mother believed her daughter ran off with someone she met online.

Alicia Navarro before she went missing.

Alicia Navarro before she went missing. (Source: Glendale Police)

Today, Glendale Police Department announced at a media conference that Navarro had been found.

Navarro went to a local police department in a Montana town near the Canadian border and identified herself as the missing teen.

Glendale Police said Navarro was healthy didn't appear to be injured.

NBC's 12News said when asked by investigators if anyone hurt her, she responded, "no, no one hurt me."

Her mother issued a statement on Facebook which said while she doesn't know all the details yet, "the important thing is that she is alive".

