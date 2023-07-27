New Zealand
Pipe bomb found at Whangārei home during police search

5:03pm
A pipe bomb discovered in a Whangārei house by police executing a search warrant has been safely disposed of in a controlled detonation.

Police were at a Whau Valley address as part of a fraud investigation when they located the pipe bomb.

The area surrounding Weaver St was cordoned off and evacuated with Defence Force personnel being brought in to dispose of the item.

It was taken to a remote location in Parua Bay and detonated safely.

A police spokesperson said that there was no risk to the wider community.

