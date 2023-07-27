Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Air New Zealand has unveiled new menu offerings being served up to passengers in its premium cabins.

The airline is calling its Taste of Aotearoa menu offerings, "the next evolution of Air New Zealand's popular Aotearoa on a Plate dining concept".

"Inspired by the rich heritage and diverse bounty of New Zealand, the new menu brings together indigenous flavours and contemporary cuisine."

However, you'll have to fork out to experience it, with the dishes only served up to those in its premium cabins.

"The new menu is onboard Business Premier cabins now, and is available on all long haul flights out of New Zealand," the airline said.

A selection of the new meals being dished up are:

• Superfood Salad with horopito dusted New Zealand salmon

• Creamy kawakawa mushrooms on rye toast, sautéed spinach and grilled tomatoes

• Ahia smoked moki on kawakawa blini

• Grass fed New Zealand lamb rump with horopito rub

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty hopes the menu will showcase the best New Zealand flavours.

"Working hand in hand with renowned local suppliers, the menu is bursting with New Zealand grown produce," Geraghty said.

Air New Zealand added that passengers travelling in premium cabins will be able toenjoy the meals on select flights departing from New Zealand, including ones to New York and Chicago.