Warriors retain another key figure as Pompey re-signs until 2025

The high-flying Warriors continue to solidify their squad for future seasons with off-contract centre Adam Pompey re-signing with the Kiwi NRL club until the end of the 2025 season.

The Warriors confirmed this afternoon Pompey has signed an extension with them after originally joining the club in 2018 on a train-and-trial deal in late 2018. He has since made 72 NRL appearances.

“In his time with the club, Adam has developed steadily and has really emerged this year in what has been the best season of his career so far,” said Warriors general manager Andrew McFadden.

“He has put in the work and the performances to fully deserve this new deal. It’s a real credit to Adam and how he has developed into an established first grader.”

Pompey's re-signing is the latest deal the Warriors have managed to seal after last week confirming Shaun Johnson would stay at the club and earlier this month retaining the talents of Wayde Egan and rookie Ali Leiataua.

The Warriors will also welcome back Chanel Harris-Tavita next year on a two-year deal along with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

But Pompey's signing is particularly pivotal for the Warriors with the 24-year-old the only player this season to have played every minute of the team's 19 games - a fact not lost on coach Andrew Webster.

“From a coaching viewpoint we’ve been hugely impressed with the way Adam has gone about his work right from the start of the preseason,” Webster said.

“He has developed all parts of his game on a game-by-game basis, becoming a much-improved player in all facets and the thing about him is that he still has much more to give.”