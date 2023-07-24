New photo of Prince George released for his 10th birthday

The royal family have released a new photo of Prince George in celebration of his 10th birthday over the weekend.

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William, posted on Instagram.

George is pictured in a checkered blue shirt with green pants and brown suede dress shoes.

The prince is seen posing on a staircase, grinning ear to ear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photographer, Millie Pilkington, also posted the photo to social media saying, "So honoured to share with you this portrait of the charming young Prince George to celebrate his 10th birthday.

"A heartfelt thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to take his portrait.

"As always, feeling deeply honoured and very lucky. And wishing Prince George the very happiest of birthdays."