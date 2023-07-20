Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

National leader Christopher Luxon says it's important New Zealanders show the world how it can come together at the FIFA World Cup opener tonight, in light of the Auckland CBD shooting.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Luxon said two people had gone to work this morning and now wouldn't make it home tonight.

"You hear the word active shooter - that is not something that I'm used to hearing in New Zealand.

"I was used to hearing that when I lived in America, regularly, but it's not something that is normal or happens here in New Zealand often.

"Tonight, as the attention of the world is on us with the FIFA World Cup opening, it's important that we come together and we show them how we come together as a country in a really difficult set of circumstances."

He also said people would have been traumatised by the event, and the actions of police and first responders had been "incredibly heroic".

He said he had "tremendous gratitude" for those who helped in the situation, including police, first responders and members of the public.

Luxon said while he had questions about the specifics of what happened and how, "out of respect" to the victims and their families that conversation was not for today, but the future.

National police spokesman Mark Mitchell, who was previously part of the Armed Offenders Squad, emphasised how difficult and complex the situation would have been for the squad and the Special Tactics Group (STG).

"They were fearless and they went about their job in a professional way and they showed that they're a world class police service.

"I've got no doubt in my mind that they saved lives in their actions today."

National police spokesman Mark Mitchell. (Source: 1News)

He said some families would not see their loved ones walk in the door again.

"The two guys that turned up to work... thinking they were going to put in a good day's work and get home safely to their families, and they're not.

"Do we want to hold the gunman to account on this? Yes, but that is for another day."

He said today was about acknowledging police, first responders and the families of the victims.

"We should admire and acknowledge the work they've done today.

"They'll be wanting to get back to their own families."