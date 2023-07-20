Football
1News

FIFA World Cup sees solemn start with respect paid to shooting victims

42 mins ago

The Women's FIFA World Cup got underway to a solemn start tonight, with respect paid to the victims of a shooting in Auckland's CBD this morning.

The shooting left three people dead, including the gunman, and 10 others injured.

The first game at the Women's World Cup saw players, fans and officials take part in a moment's silence after this morning's tragedy in Auckland's CBD.

The game between New Zealand and Norway at a packed Eden Park marks the beginning of the 64 game tournament co-hosted with Australia.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown earlier told 1News the city centre's FIFA Fan Zone has been cancelled today.

He said Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has placed a 24-hour rāhui on the downtown area.

The free fan zone would have broadcasted matches on the big screen alongside providing food and other entertainment to fans.

The gunman's rampage took place just down the road from the planned event at The Cloud venue.

New Zealand's second game of the tournament is against the Philippines on Tuesday in Wellington.

FootballAuckland

